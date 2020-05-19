Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine Addresses Her Mother’s Absence From ‘The Last Dance’

The Last Dance gave basketball fans a jolt of nostalgia over the past five weeks, but it also produced a few questions regarding details included in the story about the 1990s NBA dynasty created by Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

One of the highlighting factors from the ESPN 10-part docuseries was the number of interviews producers included as part of the narrative featuring tertiary figures like Carmen Electra, whose only real tie to anything sports related was her relationship with Dennis Rodman during his infamous Vegas excursions.

The Last Dance also features a number of people from MJ’s immediate family with commentary from his mother Deloris, and children Marcus, Jeffrey and Jasmine. However, some are wondering why his three children are present in the film but their mother, Jordan’s ex-wife Juanita Jordan, did not make an appearance. Jasmine Jordan is now addressing the quandary and says her mother wasn’t bothered by not getting a chance to provide her perspective.

RELATED: Michael Jordan’s ‘The Last Dance’ Documentary To Air Follow-Up Special

“At the end of the day, if you’d ask my mom, she lived it. There’s no need to go down memory lane and bring up everything that has already happened when the proof is in the pudding,” said Jasmine Jordan Monday (May 18) during a Facebook Live chat. “She was at the championship. She was at the retirement ceremony. We saw her in her glory…so no, I don’t think there’s a need to rehash and go through it all. She already lived it.”

Juanita and Michael met in 1985 at a Bennigans in Chicago after a Bulls game. The two later tied the knot in 1989 and had three children before splitting in 2006 after 17 years of marriage.

Subsequently, Jordan married Yvette Prieto in 2013, and the couple are the parents of twin daughters, Ysabel and Victoria.

While Jasmine was too little to understand her father’s greatness during his legendary run in the NBA, she said on Facebook Live that she loves the principles he stands for and what he’s taught all of his children off the court.

“He’s always himself. No matter what…my father is always going to be true to who he is and mastering his craft,” she said. “He always trickled down and made sure to say, ‘Hey! You gotta be yourself, boo. You’ve gotta be authentic. You’ve gotta be genuine. Your power is within who you are and that’s something that can’t be taken away. That’s your essence.

See Jasmine Jordan’s comments below.