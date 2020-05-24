NBA Is In Talks With Disney To Resume Season At Theme Park

A few hurdles still remain.

Published 9 hours ago

Written by Nigel Roberts

This may not be a totally lost NBA season. The league started talks with the Walt Disney Company for a possible restart to the 2019-20 season in late July at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida, according to an official NBA statement on Saturday (May 23).

The sports complex would serve as a single site for an NBA campus that would host games, practices and housing.

“Our priority continues to be the health and safety of all involved, and we are working with public health experts and government officials on a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that appropriate medical protocols and protections are in place,” the league’s communications officer Mike Bass said.

However, this is not a done deal. The NBA players’ union has not weighed in on the possible restart, according to the New York Times. Logistics questions are also unanswered at this point, including whether fans could attend the games.

The league suspended its season after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for Covid-19 in March. Bass said regular testing will be one of the keys to resuming the season in a safe manner.

For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

 

Photo: Matt Stroshane/Getty Images

