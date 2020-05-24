NBA Is In Talks With Disney To Resume Season At Theme Park

This may not be a totally lost NBA season. The league started talks with the Walt Disney Company for a possible restart to the 2019-20 season in late July at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida, according to an official NBA statement on Saturday (May 23).

The sports complex would serve as a single site for an NBA campus that would host games, practices and housing.

“Our priority continues to be the health and safety of all involved, and we are working with public health experts and government officials on a comprehensive set of guidelines to ensure that appropriate medical protocols and protections are in place,” the league’s communications officer Mike Bass said.