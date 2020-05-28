Jordan Brand President Craig Williams Announces 32 Full-Ride College Scholarships Given To Students In Need

Written by Jarod Hector

The reality is that COVID-19 is forcing decision makers in every industry to pause and rethink their business models. The consumers of goods in these industries will continue to grapple with similar questions of affordability and genuine need. Unfortunately, higher education is no different. According to the Federal Reserve and the New York Federal Reserve, total student loan debt rose to $1.56 trillion in 2019. The number of U.S. borrowers with student loan debt is now at 44.7 million, with an average debt of $32,731. Not surprisingly, Black people and other people of color are disproportionately impacted. Black bachelor’s degree graduates are unable to afford their loans at five times the rate of white bachelor’s degree graduates, according to the the Center for Responsible Lending's report “Quicksand: Borrowers Of Color & The Student Debt Crisis”. The ability to leave a four year institution with a degree and zero debt is a tremendous benefit for anyone, particularly students of color. While in the age of COVID-19 it may seem like an impossibility, there are still programs ready, willing and able to support families in need. RELATED: Craig Williams, Nike Jordan Brand President, Talks About Its Iconic Legacy And Future The Jordan Brand Wings Scholars is one organization that helps identify deserving students. They receive hundreds of applicants each year, but today, only 32 lucky students will learn that they are a part of this year’s program. High-achieving students in North America and in Greater China will receive full-ride scholarships to the colleges of their choice. To date, the program has funded over 1,800 scholarships, a fact that makes Jordan Brand President, Craig Williams extremely proud. “We partner with over 30 organizations around the world and their missions are to help some of the most disadvantaged youth that exist,” explained Williams. “Our opportunity is to lift these kids up and partner with them at a time that’s critical. We are happy to stand in the gap with youth because we know that access to education is so important.” Williams spoke to BET.com ahead of the announcement of this year’s 32 scholarship recipients in North America to explain the benefits of the program and why it’s an endeavor near and dear to Michael Jordan’s heart.

Jordan Brand President Craig Williams Photo courtesy of Nike, Inc.















BET.com: How important is the announcement of this year’s Wings Scholars, given the current global pandemic? Craig Williams: Life always throws curveballs, and COVID-19 is the latest. But when you think about how disadvantaged youth around the world are disproportionately and negatively affected by those curveballs, it hurts. Being able to provide good news in the form of awarding 32 scholarships gives folks a great reminder that there’s still hope, and that together we can make progress forward despite stiff headwinds. BET.com: Why is education so important for the Jordan Brand? How does the brand see it as a pathway for kids in communities around the world? Craig Williams: First, education is important to Michael Jordan. It starts there. His parents instilled in him the value of education, and a belief that with education many things in life are possible. Our role within the Jordan Brand is to create that same belief with youth around the world. That’s our motivation to take it seriously. Education, ultimately, is the great unlock and when we provide access to education it gives our young people the best launch platform to be able to be everything they’ve dreamed of in life. BET.com: The first class of Jordan Brand Wings Scholars graduated in 2019. Are you still tracking the progress and success of your scholars? Craig Williams: We are constantly in touch with them. They are assigned a Wings mentor, and through that process we’re able to understand not only how they’re doing academically, but also how they’re doing as people. That duality is most important to ensure that they will be successful later in life. To date we’ve awarded over 1,800 scholarships and it's an honor to be involved in the lives of young people around the world especially during this time.

BET.com: Jordan Brand and the larger Nike family are companies some of these students may want to work for some day. Beyond helping them earn a degree, are their pathways that exist for scholars to work with the company? Craig Williams: We have a couple of different avenues. First, is the scholars program. Being able to attend a four-year institution and get a degree is a huge deal. We have an internship program which we use to help students gain real world experience working alongside professionals at the Jordan Brand and Nike family, and we also have a design program for the creatives who want to pursue design school or use their creative talents at the community level for social causes. There are many opportunities for us to work with youth hand-in-hand and we will continue to do that going forward. BET.com: You work with athletes who embody the drive and desire for excellence of Michael Jordan. How are these Jordan Brand athletes involved with the program? Craig Williams: They’re very involved. Carmelo Anthony is a part of our announcement to this year’s scholars. It becomes one of the passion points for athletes where they get the opportunity to rub shoulders with young people in markets all around the world and they’re really excited about the pathway to give back. We had a couple athletes participate in our design program during NBA All-Star weekend and it was great because they got to engage with students and interact with them and see things the students were creating on the spot. BET.com: How much is Michael Jordan actually involved in the Wings program? Craig Williams: He participates in many of the Wings events we have around the world, which means he’s personally invested in this. Whenever we approach any of our students, they know explicitly or implicitly that Michael Jordan is connected to the special outcomes of this program. It’s a special moment for kids when they know they’ve been selected as a scholarship recipient. There’s nothing more exciting than seeing their reactions. It will bring tears to your eyes. Jarod Hector is a New York City born-and-raised sports and pop culture enthusiast. A multimedia content creator and host, he enjoys nuanced discussions on the intersection between sports, culture, and society.