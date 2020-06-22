Watch Russell Wilson’s Powerful Black Lives Matter Speech at ESPYs

The 2020 ESPYs aired last night (June 21) and the virtual show, which celebrates achievements in sports, was hosted by Russell Wilson, soccer player Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird, who plays for the WNBA's Seattle Storm.

They kicked off the show with a powerful Black Lives Matter speech.



The segment started with paying homage to African Americans who broke barriers in sports, like Jackie Robinson, Muhammaed Ali and Serena Willliams.



Russell Wilson also spoke the names of Ahmad Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and said, "Our country's work is not anywhere close to done. We need justice. We need true leadership. We need a change, and we need it now. I look at my children and I pray for a better future. The only thing that must die is racism. Black lives matter.”

He continued, “So where do we go from here? ... I see a world of hurt, pain, and despair. But I also see a new generation, a generation that is calling out in desperate need for lasting change."



The Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback also added, “To my white teammates and friends, we need you to lead too. Don't just listen, help."



Rapinoe followed up with, ""It's important that we keep this dialogue going and this energy alive because for centuries there have been fights for justice and equality in this country led by Black people. But for white people, this is the breaking point. This time, we've got to have their backs. ... No one deserves white privilege. It's not something we earn.”



Taking it back to sports, Bird said, "Trust us, we know that sports are important. It's why we're gathered here tonight. But do black lives matter to you when they're not throwing touchdowns, grabbing rebounds, serving aces? Our return must be part of the fight for justice."



Watch the moving speech below:



