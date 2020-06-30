Brooklyn Nets’ DeAndre Jordan Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Brooklyn Nets center DeAndre Jordan will not be joining his teammates in Orlando when the abridged NBA 2019-2020 resumes July 31.

But it’s not because of an injury.

Jordan, announced that he tested positive for coronavirus, according to The New York Daily News. His announcement came just hours after his fellow Net, point guard Spencer Dinwiddie revealed that he has also been infected with the virus.

“Found out last night and confirmed again today that I’ve tested positive for Covid while being back in market,” Jordan wrote in a Twitter post. “As a result of this, I will not be in Orlando for the resumption of the season.” The Nets will sign a replacement player for him, according to CBS Sports.

Jordan is joining others on his squad who will not be playing for reasons other than COVID-19 including Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Wilson Chandler and Nicolas Claxton.

Meanwhile, Dinwiddie’s status is still uncertain. He is reportedly quarantining for 14 days before any decisions will be made on his return.

In the first wave of tests mandated for players expected to return for the season, the NBA announced last week that 16 of 302 players or 5.3 percent tested positive, according to ESPN. Commissioner Adam Silver said the number is about what was expected.

"One thing we're learning with this virus is, so much is unpredictable," Silver said in a conference call on Friday (June 26) with National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts and NBPA president Chris Paul of the Oklahoma City Thunder. "We're not saying full steam ahead no matter what happens. We all talk daily, and we're gonna see how this continues to play out. But we feel very comfortable right now with where we are."