LeBron James Rookie Card Tops Seven Figures At Auction

LeBron James’ rookie card has reached top dollar. The signed basketball memorabilia has tipped the $1 million bidding mark.

According to TMZ, experts believe that the special card that features a piece of his game-worn jersey could potentially sell for $2 million. Already receiving 22 bids on the Goldin Auctions site, King James’ card first started at a staggering $150,000 bid.

What makes James’ rookie card special is that only 23 of the notable cards have been produced from the 2003-2004 Upper Deck Exquisite collection and the one up for auction is also signed by James.

RELATED: LeBron James Receives $100 Million To Build Media Empire

With only two weeks left in the bidding war, Gold Auctions believes that the jaw-dropping purchases of James’ premium card would make it the highest-selling Lebron James piece.

The card would also make it the most expensive modern-era card of all time, climbing over Los Angeles baseball player Mike Trout’s card that sold for $900,000.

Despite its potential record-breaking history, James is no stranger to his memorabilia selling for crushing numbers, CBS Sports reports that he holds the record for the highest selling “modern era game worn sports jersey,” after his 2020 All-Star game jersey sold for $630,000.