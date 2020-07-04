Makur Maker, Top Hoops Star, Picks Howard Over UCLA

Written by Paul Meara

Makur Maker is literally working to change the game. The top high school basketball recruit announced on Friday (July 3) that he has committed to playing for Howard University’s basketball team. The five-star center is the highest-rated player to commit to an HBCU (Historically Black College and University) in the modern era. In an announcement on Twitter, Maker says he chose Howard over traditional college basketball powerhouses Kentucky and UCLA, as well as Memphis, in the hopes that others would follow and promote America’s great Black institutions. "I need to make the HBCU movement real so that others will follow," he wrote. "I hope I inspire guys like Mikey Williams to join me on this journey. I am committing to Howard U & coach Kenny Blakeney #MakerMob."

Williams is another highly-rated prospect from the Class of 2023 and is also reportedly considering playing for an HBCU. He responded to Maker's commitment announcement by tweeting, "On your side my boy let's shock the world!!!" The 6-11 center played for Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix and is a versatile big man, who 247 Sports describes as an “extremely unique post prospect with legitimate perimeter skills” and “plays with a high motor and has elite end-to-end speed for his size.” Maker also announced via social media on Friday that he would be explaining his decision to play for Howard on July 9, which he says is special to him because it’s his native South Sudan’s Independence Day. “I will exclusively explain my commitment to Howard on ESPN on a day of great importance to me: July 9th, South Sudan Independence Day. Stay tuned for my exclusive appearances Thursday on ESPN Daily, The Undefeated, and First Take,” he wrote in the picture, which features athletes who have taken stands during their professional sports careers such as Colin Kaepernick, LeBron James, and Jackie Robinson.

Maker has his work cut out for him this coming season as the Bison’s head coach Kenneth Blakeney is only in his second year. Howard is coming off a four-win season and has not finished with a winning record since the 2001-02 season.