LeBron James Reportedly Buying Beverly Hills Mansion

LeBron James is reportedly in talks to buy a luxury mansion in Beverly Hills that is truly fit for a king.

According to The Real Deal, the Los Angeles Laker is considering buying a “13,000-square-foot property, which sits on a 2.5-acre plot and boasts seven fireplaces, a pool house with two baths, lighted tennis court, and screening room.”



The mansion was owned by Lee Phillip Bell, the co-creator of the soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful. She passed away on February 25 at 81 years old.

It’s not clear how much James would pay for the mansion but the property was being marketed at $39 million.

RELATED: LeBron James’ Doc On His School Is The Inspiration We All Need Right Now

This would be James’ third property in Los Angeles, he owns two homes in the Brentwood neighborhood for $23 million and $21 million each.



James is also using his money for good. On June 25, Bloomberg reported that James and his longtime friend and business partner, Maverick Carter, received a $100 million investment to grow their media empire.



Their current platform includes UNINTERRUPTED, film and television production company SpringHill Entertainment and brand and culture agency the Robot Company. The three companies will be combined to create a new entity called SpringHill Company, which will "aim to give a voice to Black creators and consumers who’ve been pandered to, ignored, or underserved, according to LeBron James.