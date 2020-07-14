University Of Texas Renames Football Field After Black Athletes

The University of Texas has announced a list of changes it’s making in an attempt to meet the demands of Black athletes who want to cleanse the school of its past ties to racism and make the campus a more inclusive environment.

The changes were announced on Monday (July 13) by Jay Hartzell, the Interim President of UT at Austin. They include renaming the field at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium from Joe Jamail Field to Earl Campbell-Ricky Williams Field. The two men, who are Black, are the only two Heisman trophy winners – Campbell in ‘77, Williams in ‘98 – in the school’s storied football history.

According to the Star-Telegram, UT named the field after Jamail, once known as the wealthiest attorney in America and a law school alumnus as well as major benefactor, in 1997.

The idea actually originated from one of Jamail’s three sons who felt it was time to send a different message in light of the country’s latest focus on race and inclusivity.

"As I told Ricky [Williams] earlier, I was watching that sickening video of George Floyd getting murdered. I just wept," Dhar Jamail told ESPN. "I was just thinking, how did we fall so low, to have a leaderless country, to have a president who supports white supremacists, this great-people-on-both-sides horses---? Truthfully, I don't give a flying f--- if you quote me. It's sickening. It's embarrassing that people try to justify it.”

Renaming the field after Campbell and Williams (both are said to be close to the Jamail family) caused them to react through a joint statement made in conjunction with the announcement.

“We never would have envisioned this historic site would one day bear our names,” Campbell said.

“Earl and myself are honored to be part of the momentum of change sweeping our alma mater,” Williams added, in-part.