University Of Texas Renames Football Field After Black Athletes

The University of Texas has announced a list of changes it’s making in an attempt to meet the demands of Black athletes who want to cleanse the school of its past ties to racism and make the campus a more inclusive environment.
The changes were announced on Monday (July 13) by Jay Hartzell, the Interim President of UT at Austin. They include renaming the field at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium from Joe Jamail Field to Earl Campbell-Ricky Williams Field. The two men, who are Black, are the only two Heisman trophy winners – Campbell in ‘77, Williams in ‘98 – in the school’s storied football history.
According to the Star-Telegram, UT named the field after Jamail, once known as the wealthiest attorney in America and a law school alumnus as well as major benefactor, in 1997.
The idea actually originated from one of Jamail’s three sons who felt it was time to send a different message in light of the country’s latest focus on race and inclusivity.
"As I told Ricky [Williams] earlier, I was watching that sickening video of George Floyd getting murdered. I just wept," Dhar Jamail told ESPN. "I was just thinking, how did we fall so low, to have a leaderless country, to have a president who supports white supremacists, this great-people-on-both-sides horses---? Truthfully, I don't give a flying f--- if you quote me. It's sickening. It's embarrassing that people try to justify it.”
Renaming the field after Campbell and Williams (both are said to be close to the Jamail family) caused them to react through a joint statement made in conjunction with the announcement.
“We never would have envisioned this historic site would one day bear our names,” Campbell said.
“Earl and myself are honored to be part of the momentum of change sweeping our alma mater,” Williams added, in-part.
. @UTAustin announced the renaming of the football field at Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium in honor of Heisman Trophy winners & legendary Longhorns, Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams (@Rickthelaureate) pic.twitter.com/8nzJ2MYN8r— Adam Wexler (@AdamJWexler) July 13, 2020
In addition, a statue of Julius Whittier, the first Black football letter winner at the school, will be erected at the stadium.
According to ESPN, part of the student-athletes' demands was also to stop singing, “The Eyes of Texas” as the school song as well as renaming four buildings on campus.
“The Eyes of Texas, in its current form, will continue to be our alma mater,” Hartzell said in a letter, according to the Star-Telegram. “Aspects of its origin, whether previously widely known or unknown, have created a rift in how the song is understood and celebrated, and that must be fixed. It is my belief that we can effectively reclaim and redefine what this song stands for by first owning and acknowledging its history in a way that is open and transparent.”
The statement continues: “Together, we have the power to define what the Eyes of Texas expect of us, what they demand of us, and what standard they hold us to now. The Eyes of Texas should not only unite us, but hold all of us accountable to our institution’s core values. But we first must own the history. Only then can we re-imagine its future, and I look forward to partnering with our campus community to do just that.”
UT will also add a statue of Heman Marion Sweatt in front of Painter Hall and provide an exhibit on the third floor providing information about the historic 1950 Supreme Court ruling of Sweatt v. Painter. It’s the decision that forced integration and opened the doors of the university to African American students.
Sweatt, a Black man, was initially refused admission to the Texas School of Law by Painter, a former school president, because the Texas State Constitution prohibited integrated education.
The added gestures of diversity don't stop there. A full list of the changes at the University of Texas is below.
After discussion with students, alumni and community members, we will be taking a series of actions to promote diversity, inclusion and equity and more fully support Black students on campus: https://t.co/ylSMMC8Bp9— UT Austin (@UTAustin) July 13, 2020
Photo: John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
