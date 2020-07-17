Michael Jordan’s Game-Worn Basketball Shoes Headed To Auction

One of the NBA’s greatest athletes now wants to share a part of his basketball legend with his fans.

The largest collection of basketball shoes worn by Michael Jordan, during his historic career playing for the Chicago Bulls, is headed to auction in late July in partnership with Christie’s and Stadium Goods.

"Michael Jordan’s tremendous impact on basketball and sneakers is universally acknowledged, and it can be easy to think there aren’t any new stories to add to the legend," said Stadium Goods' co-founder and CEO John McPheters in a statement, according to People.

One legendary sneaker included in the collection is a pair of Air Ship Nikes that were modified only for Jordan which he wore during his rookie year, prior to wearing what is now called the Air Jordans.

"As the leading Luxury auction house, Christie’s is honored to partner with Stadium Goods, the world’s premier marketplace for sneakers and streetwear, for a series of sales beginning this July with 'Original Air,'" said Christie's Global Managing Director of Luxury Aline Sylla-Walbaum in the same statement.

Another pair of kicks that are up for bid are the Jordan 7s that were worn by the six-time NBA Champion during his gold-medal-winning game against Croatia at the 1992 Olympics.

Shoes in Jordan’s worn collection are expected to sell between $350,000 to $550,000. Portions of the profits from items that are sold at top-dollar will be donated to the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund.

Shoppers will first be able to browse the collection starting on July 23, bidding is set to begin on July 30 and will close on August 13.