Former Atlanta Falcon Warrick Dunn Surprises Single Mom With New Home

Former Atlanta Falcons star running back Warrick Dunn surprised a single mother with a new home in Snellville, Georgia.
The project was a partnership between Dunn’s charity, Gwinnett Habitat for Humanity and Aaron’s, Inc. Dunn, with the help of volunteers, built the house and were on location to welcome Cherone Timmons and her five sons as they walked through the doors of the brand new property.
“This opportunity is bigger than just a home,” Timmons said in a post on Habitat for Humanity’s website. “This home gives us stability, mentally and financially. I feel like this is a step towards normalcy. Since my dad died, I haven’t had that. This is amazing and I’m just really grateful.”
According to the Gwinnett Daily Post, Timmons and her children had been renting a three-bedroom apartment that consisted of a leaky roof, bugs and mold. Now, the family is able to have a fresh start.
This was a tough secret to keep from the Timmons Family! We were happy to partner with @wdcharities who blessed Cherone...Posted by Gwinnett Habitat for Humanity on Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Timmons reportedly lived in a group home after her mother died when she was 14. According to Habitat for Humanity, she’s an aspiring nurse born in New Jersey.
“She married young and decided to join the U.S. Army. After leaving the military, her father helped put her through nursing school. Then her father fell ill and she lost stability and a feeling of normalcy,” the organization relayed. “By moving into a Gwinnett Habitat for Humanity home, they will have enough space, proper shelter, and the ability for Cherone to go back to school to become an RN to further her career.”
This isn’t the first time Warrick Dunn has done his part to help families in need. Since retiring from the NFL in 2009, the legendary running back has placed hundreds of single parents across the country in new homes in hopes it’d help them get back on their feet. According to his website, Dunn and his charities have furnished 179 homes for 486 dependents. 92 percent of the families he’s assisted still remain in their homes.
