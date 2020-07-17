Former Atlanta Falcon Warrick Dunn Surprises Single Mom With New Home

Former Atlanta Falcons star running back Warrick Dunn surprised a single mother with a new home in Snellville, Georgia.

The project was a partnership between Dunn’s charity, Gwinnett Habitat for Humanity and Aaron’s, Inc. Dunn, with the help of volunteers, built the house and were on location to welcome Cherone Timmons and her five sons as they walked through the doors of the brand new property.

“This opportunity is bigger than just a home,” Timmons said in a post on Habitat for Humanity’s website. “This home gives us stability, mentally and financially. I feel like this is a step towards normalcy. Since my dad died, I haven’t had that. This is amazing and I’m just really grateful.”

RELATED: Beyoncé Donated $6 Million To COVID-19 Relief Efforts

According to the Gwinnett Daily Post, Timmons and her children had been renting a three-bedroom apartment that consisted of a leaky roof, bugs and mold. Now, the family is able to have a fresh start.