Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul And Dwyane Wade Start Fund To Support The Black Community

The basketball stars are being joined by big name companies in their effort.

Published 11 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade are coming together to support the Black community with their new Social Change Fund. 

The NBA stars’ latest philanthropic effort will seek to address issues directly affecting Black people, which include public safety and criminal justice reform.

"Our mission is to address social and economic justice issues facing Black communities and break down the discriminatory barriers to success," Paul said, according to the Hollywood Reporter. "The Social Change Fund will help advance racial equality and opportunity."

RELATED: #BlackLivesMatter: 16 Ways NBA, NFL Players and Other Athletes Show Support For Police Reform

Anthony says that a majority of the funds will go to making a better future for upcoming generations and will also address voting and civic engagement, employment, education, housing and representation in leadership.

"The magnitude of racial inequality is staggering with Black lives socially, politically and economically marginalized," Wade added, according to the HR. "We are committed to supporting organizations that directly represent and benefit the Black community with the Social Change Fund. Our goal is to create a pathway for inclusion and success by deploying the necessary funds and resources to invest in long-term change."

The trio of athlete’s program will reportedly work with CAA, Goldman Sachs, Beyond Meat, and Laureus Sport for Good USA for funding.

Photo: Image Group LA/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

