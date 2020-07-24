The New York Yankees and Washington Nationals Kneel Before National Anthem During MLB Opener

In 2017, former Oakland Athletics catcher, Bruce Maxwell reportedly became the first Major League Baseball player to kneel during the national anthem and largely sacrificed his career for his peaceful protest.

Now, three years later the MLB has had a historic opening day nearly four months after the coronavirus paused professional sports.

According to USA Today, moments before the national anthem played to kick off the MLB opener on Thursday (July 23), the reigning World Series champions, the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees, all held on to a Black cloth that stretched from the Nationals’ first base line around to the Yankees on the third-base line.

Both teams then took a knee in solidarity of the Black Lives Matter movement, to honor the lives taken away from racism, white violence, and police brutality.

RELATED: #BlackLivesMatter: 17 Ways NBA, NFL Players and Other Athletes Show Support For Police Reform