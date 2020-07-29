Cam Newton Stars in PETA Ad Talking About The Vegan Diet That Transformed His Body

Recently signed New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton says that since becoming vegan a year ago, he’s seen a “remarkable change” in his body and the lifestyle has helped him recover from injury faster.

Newton, 31, injured his shoulder in 2018 during a game while he was with the Carolina Panthers. In 2019 he reportedly changed his diet to plant-based to help himself heal.

"I've seen such a remarkable change in the way my body responds to the food that I eat," said Newton in an interview featured in a new advertisement video for animal rights advocacy group PETA.