New York Mets Yoenis Cespedes Opts Out Of MLB Season For COVID-Related Reason

New York Mets left fielder, Yoenis Cespedes, has chosen to opt-out of the 2020 season after not reporting to Sunday’s game (August 2) against the Atlanta Braves.
It is reported the Cespedes decided not to return to the season due to “COVID-related issues,” although the Mets were unaware that he might opt out of the season, according to Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen.
The MLB All-star last posted on his Instagram that he was looking forward to the start of the new season on July 24.
“Incredible feeling being back out there. Thank you all for the support. Only the beginning. LFGM!!” he captioned in his post.
Van Wagenen told ESPN that he became aware of Cespedes' decision after speaking with his agent during the game on Sunday. The team's security was also sent to Cespedes’ hotel room to try to find the 34-year-old, whom they could not locate.
An official statement was released by the Mets on Sunday (August 2) confirming an update regarding the two-time All-Star.
“First and foremost, I’m glad to say and to hear that he’s healthy and he’s safe,” Mets General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen told reporters.
"We support everybody and every player's right to make this type of decision. This is a challenging time for everyone," Van Wagenen said. "It was surprising, without question. At the same point, we have to go forward and not allow anything to keep us from going forward."
Following the news on Sunday, Van Wagenen called the new developments a "disappointing end" to Cespedes' four-year contract with the Mets.
Cespedes is set to be an unrestricted free agent after the 2020 season.
For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
(Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
