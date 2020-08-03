New York Mets Yoenis Cespedes Opts Out Of MLB Season For COVID-Related Reason

New York Mets left fielder, Yoenis Cespedes, has chosen to opt-out of the 2020 season after not reporting to Sunday’s game (August 2) against the Atlanta Braves.

It is reported the Cespedes decided not to return to the season due to “COVID-related issues,” although the Mets were unaware that he might opt out of the season, according to Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen.

The MLB All-star last posted on his Instagram that he was looking forward to the start of the new season on July 24.

“Incredible feeling being back out there. Thank you all for the support. Only the beginning. LFGM!!” he captioned in his post.