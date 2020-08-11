Steph Curry On NBA Players Upsetting Trump While Protesting

While Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors were not selected to return to the 2019-20 NBA season in Orlando, the three-time NBA champion is proud that the league’s peaceful protesting is upsetting Donald Trump.

Curry told The New York Times that if the NBA players are angering President Trump, then their actions and their message is the right one.

Players are wearing social justice messages on their uniforms, kneeling during the national anthem, and using their Zoom press conference calls with reporters to call for racial equality and for the Louisville police officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor in her home to be arrested.