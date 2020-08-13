LeBron James Wins Sports Emmy For Muhammad Ali Documentary

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Los Angeles Lakers superstar, LeBron James can now call himself a Sports Emmy winner!
The 35-year-old NBA player and his SpringHill Entertainment production company were crowned with the Outstanding Long Sports Documentary Emmy award on Tuesday (August 11) for HBO’s What's My Name | Muhammad Ali Part I.
“Congrats to the whole team!” James tweeted, tagging his fellow executive producer and SpringHill partner Maverick Carter. “Love this project from the time we received it. WOW!!!”
Premiering on HBO in April of last year, the two-part documentary featured legendary archival footage through Muhammad’s Ali’s iconic career.
“#StriveForGreatness,” the SpringHill Company responded to the news. “Thank you to all our incredible partners at HBO, Sutter Road, Fuqua Films, Zipper, Authentic Brands, our amazing production/post team & of course the [goat] Muhammad Ali.”
The three-time NBA champion was also nominated for his HBO talk show The Shop: UNINTERRUPTED for Outstanding Edited Sports Special or Series.
(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
