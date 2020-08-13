LeBron James Wins Sports Emmy For Muhammad Ali Documentary

Los Angeles Lakers superstar, LeBron James can now call himself a Sports Emmy winner!

The 35-year-old NBA player and his SpringHill Entertainment production company were crowned with the Outstanding Long Sports Documentary Emmy award on Tuesday (August 11) for HBO’s What's My Name | Muhammad Ali Part I.

“Congrats to the whole team!” James tweeted, tagging his fellow executive producer and SpringHill partner Maverick Carter. “Love this project from the time we received it. WOW!!!”

