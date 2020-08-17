Washington Team Names First Black Team President In NFL History

It took 87 years for the Washington to change their racist name.

Now, the team has made another move, they hired their first Black president.

Jason Wright is the first Black team president in NFL history.

Wright, who played in the NFL for seven seasons, is the new president of the Washington Football Team. The 38-year-old “will be in charge of the team’s operations, finance, sales and marketing divisions, among others,” the New York Times reports.

Wright is replacing the team’s ten-year president Bruce Allen, who was fired in 2019 after years of alleged strife with players.

Wright, a graduate of Northwestern University, said in a statement to ESPN on August 17, "This team, at this time, is an ideal opportunity for me. The transformation of the Washington Football Team is happening across all aspects of the organization -- from football to operations to branding to culture -- and will make us a truly modern and aspirational franchise. We want to set new standards for the NFL."

He also sat down for his interview with Good Morning America to discuss making history.

"The fact that I happen to be Black and the most qualified person for this is a boost," Wright said.

He also detailed his vision for the team, “It's a culture transformation first to make sure that we have an organization that people want to be a part of and that itself will start to expand the value of the franchise and make the good things happen.”



Wright also added, "[I] played a decent amount of time in the league and then became a businessman and cut my teeth in some of the best business schools. I have been helping some of the most complex and important organizations around the world transform over the last few years, so for me it's personal and an opportunity to bring together my two worlds in a really unique way, at a unique time."



Watch the interview below: