LeBron James Wears Fake MAGA Hat Calling For Justice For Breonna Taylor

Written by BET Staff

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers arrived for Tuesday night’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers with one clear message about getting justice in the Breonna Taylor case. James shared photos of himself on Instagram wearing a fake “Make America Great Again,” hat that said "Make America Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor." “By Any Means!! Lets Get It #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor,” he captioned in his post. RELATED: LeBron James Responds To Trump’s Comments About Not Watching Sports Due to Kneeling Protests

The three-time NBA champion has been very vocal in supporting Taylor, a Louisville EMT who was shot and killed in her apartment in March by Louisville Metro Police Department officers who were looking for a suspect in another unit and had already been taken into custody. Brett Hankinson, Jonathan Mattingly, and Myles Cosgrove, the officers who entered the 26-year-old's apartment, have not been criminally charged. RELATED: LeBron James Dedicates Press Conference To Breonna Taylor The Lakers’ Twitter account also shared more photos of several players calling for justice for Breonna Taylor wearing the same modified MAGA hat as James as they arrived at the game.

"We want the cops arrested who committed that crime," James said in Zoom call in July. "Obviously in the state of Kentucky, what’s going down there, I know a lot of people are feeling the same. And us as the NBA, and us as the players, and me as one of the leaders of this league, I want her family to know and I want the state of Kentucky to know that we feel for it and we want justice. That’s what it’s all about. What’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong. And this is a wrong situation that’s going on in my eyes and in a lot of other eyes."

