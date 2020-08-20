Big East College Basketball Teams Will Wear BLM Patches

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The Big East Conference is showing their support for the Black Lives Matter movement, allowing players on the men’s and women’s basketball teams to wear BLM patches on their uniforms for the upcoming season.
Announcing the news on Aug. 19, all 11 Big East schools voted unanimously to approve the patches.
RELATED: NBA Players To Place Personalized Social Justice Messages On Their Jerseys
"We are proud that all eleven of our schools support the effort to bring attention through Big East basketball to the Black Lives Matter movement and its goal of a more racially just world," said Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman in an official statement.
The conference’s schools include Butler University, University of Connecticut, Creighton University, DePaul University, Georgetown University, Marquette University, Providence College, St. John’s University, Seton Hall University, Villanova University, and Xavier University.
Big East recently partnered with RISE, which provides student-athletes and administrators educational tools to help make social justice changes. They also created BE the Change, a conference-wide advocacy platform for student-athletes, coaches, and administrators to collaborate in racial and social justice issues.
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
