Big East College Basketball Teams Will Wear BLM Patches

The Big East Conference is showing their support for the Black Lives Matter movement, allowing players on the men’s and women’s basketball teams to wear BLM patches on their uniforms for the upcoming season.

Announcing the news on Aug. 19, all 11 Big East schools voted unanimously to approve the patches.

"We are proud that all eleven of our schools support the effort to bring attention through Big East basketball to the Black Lives Matter movement and its goal of a more racially just world," said Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman in an official statement.