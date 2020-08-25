Allen Iverson Writes Touching Birthday Tribute To Kobe Bryant

In an essay published in The Players’ Tribune on Aug. 24, “Kobe Bryant Day,” NBA superstar and Philadelphia 76ers’ Allen Iverson reflected on his friendship and admiration for the late Lakers legend.

Just one day after what would have been Bryant’s 42nd birthday, Iverson took a look back on the time he spent with his fellow NBA Hall of Famer on and off the court.

"Me and you, every single time we stepped on that floor, we were going to war. But it wasn’t an animosity thing. There was never any beef," Iverson said in his heartfelt message, "It was like heavyweight fighters beating the hell out of one another. And then at the bell, it’s nothing but love and respect. Greatness needs company, and we needed each other. Mike needed Prince like Prince needed Mike. Tyson needed Holyfield like Holyfield needed Tyson."

