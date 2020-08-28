NHL Postpones Stanley Cup Playoff Games To Protest Jacob Blake Police Shooting

Following the actions of several other professional sports leagues, the NHL decided to postpone their Thursday (Aug. 27) and Friday (Aug. 28) Stanley Cup playoff games in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

ESPN reports that four Game 3 games were scheduled.

A statement released by the National Hockey League Player’s Association and the National Hockey league said that “the NHL supports the Players’ decision” not to play.

RELATED: WNBA Suspends Three More Games To Protest Jacob Blake Shooting

"Black and Brown communities continue to face real, painful experiences," the joint statement read.