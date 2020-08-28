NHL Postpones Stanley Cup Playoff Games To Protest Jacob Blake Police Shooting

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Following the actions of several other professional sports leagues, the NHL decided to postpone their Thursday (Aug. 27) and Friday (Aug. 28) Stanley Cup playoff games in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
ESPN reports that four Game 3 games were scheduled.
A statement released by the National Hockey League Player’s Association and the National Hockey league said that “the NHL supports the Players’ decision” not to play.
"Black and Brown communities continue to face real, painful experiences," the joint statement read.
"The NHL and [National Hockey League Players' Association] recognize that much work remains to be done before we can play an appropriate role in a discussion centered on diversity, inclusion and social justice. We understand that the tragedies involving Jacob Blake, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others require us to recognize this moment. We pledge to work to use our sport to influence positive change in society. The NHLPA and NHL are committed to working to foster more inclusive and welcoming environments within our arenas, offices and beyond."
The four semifinal conference games are reportedly confirmed to restart on Saturday (Aug. 29).
BET has been covering every angle of the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.
(Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)
