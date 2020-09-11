NFL QBs Patrick Mahomes And Deshaun Watson Sent Meals To Frontline Workers Before Kickoff

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Just hours before NFL quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson faced off in the NFL season opener on Thursday (Sept. 10) the two players donated meals to frontline workers for each other’s cities in Kansas City and Houston.
Partnering with Postmates, the two QB’s sent meals to hospital workers who are working through the COVID-19 pandemic and supported Black-owned restaurants along the way.
Both players shared their deliveries on social media.
“Thanks to Cool Runnings Jamaican Grill, an incredible black-owned restaurant in HTX for these healthcare heroes,” said the Kansas City quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, in a tweet after having meals sent to the Harris Health System.
Watson tapped into Niecie’s Restaurant, a local Black-owned soul food spot in Kansas City, to have meals sent over to workers at the Truman Medical Center.
“Serve and spread love in every community!,” tweeted the Houston Texans quarterback, Deshaun Watson.
Later on the field for the first NFL game of the season, the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Houston Texans 34-20.
(Photo by Getty Images)
