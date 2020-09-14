Cam Newton: Patriots Quarterback Honored Chadwick Boseman During Sunday’s Game

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 13: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots celebrates with teammates after rushing for a 4-yard touchdown during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

Cam Newton: Patriots Quarterback Honored Chadwick Boseman During Sunday’s Game

The Patriots QB also sported cleats honoring Jacob Blake.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

After New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton scored his first touchdown of the 2020 NFL season on Sunday (Sept. 13) the superstar athlete honored the late actor Chadwick Boseman, who died on Aug. 28 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. Scoring the first six points with his new team against the Miami Dolphins, the NFL QB celebrated with his teammates flashing the “Wakanda Forever” symbol saluting the Black Panther’s King T’Challa. 

RELATED: LeBron James Gives Profound Tribute To Chadwick Boseman During NBA National Anthem

Newton also sported anti-racism cleats on game day that displayed the phrase “7 Shots” and “No Justice, No Peace,” representing the number of times Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

(Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC