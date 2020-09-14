Cam Newton: Patriots Quarterback Honored Chadwick Boseman During Sunday’s Game

After New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton scored his first touchdown of the 2020 NFL season on Sunday (Sept. 13) the superstar athlete honored the late actor Chadwick Boseman, who died on Aug. 28 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. Scoring the first six points with his new team against the Miami Dolphins, the NFL QB celebrated with his teammates flashing the “Wakanda Forever” symbol saluting the Black Panther’s King T’Challa.

