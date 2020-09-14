Colin Kaepernick Calls Out NFL For Still Blackballing Eric Reid

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
As the NFL season begins Colin Kaepernick has called out the league for continuing to blackball another star player. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback made it clear on Twitter on Sept. 13 that the league is still blacklisting his former teammate Eric Reid. Reid was the first player to kneel with Kaepernick.
"While the NFL runs propaganda about how they care about Black Life, they are still actively blackballing Eric Reid for fighting for the Black community,” Kaepernick wrote. "Eric set 2 franchise records last year, and is one of the best defensive players in the league."
RELATED: Colin Kaepernick Thanks Eric Reid For His Support
After moving on to play with the Carolina Panthers in 2018 and 2019, Reid set the Carolina Panther record for most tackles and sacks by a safety.
But with the 2020 NFL season officially entering week one, no teams have signed the free agent.
Eric Reid has not formally commented on the claims.
(Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
days
COMMENTS