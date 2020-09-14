Colin Kaepernick Calls Out NFL For Still Blackballing Eric Reid

As the NFL season begins Colin Kaepernick has called out the league for continuing to blackball another star player. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback made it clear on Twitter on Sept. 13 that the league is still blacklisting his former teammate Eric Reid. Reid was the first player to kneel with Kaepernick.

"While the NFL runs propaganda about how they care about Black Life, they are still actively blackballing Eric Reid for fighting for the Black community,” Kaepernick wrote. "Eric set 2 franchise records last year, and is one of the best defensive players in the league."