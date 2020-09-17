Colin Kaepernick Special Edition Jersey Sells Out In Seconds

Colin Kaepernick may have been banned by the NFL, but that doesn’t mean a jersey representing him isn’t desirable.

Nike released a limited edition CK7 jersey on its website early Thursday morning (September 17), and within seconds, they were sold out.

Labeled Icon 2.0, the jersey commemorates the 4-year anniversary of the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback’s first kneeling demonstration during the national anthem.

LeBron James was the first influencer to debut the jersey as he wore it on his way to Game 5 of the Lakers’ playoff series against the Houston Rockets last week.

For those who weren’t able to buy a jersey when it was available, you can still get one – it’ll just cost you a pretty penny. Resale sites like StockX and eBay currently have the jersey for three times its original price of $150.

Kaepernick himself reflected on the jersey and how special it is to him via his Instagram account. "Four years ago, I took a knee to protest against systemic racism and social injustice,” he captioned a picture of the jersey earlier today. “It was that day that the number on my jersey would come to represent something greater than football, something greater than me."

