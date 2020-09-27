NBA Player Malik Beasley Arrested For Drug And Weapons Possession

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley was released from jail on Sunday (Sept. 27) after a Saturday (Sept. 27) night arrest for the possession of narcotics and receiving and/or concealing property.

Minnesota’s Plymouth Police Department said its officers responded to Beasley’s residence on a reported weapons offense, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

The individuals called the police said that they had stopped their car in front of a house and a suspect walked up to their vehicle, tapped on the vehicle window, pointed a gun at them and told them to get off of the property.

