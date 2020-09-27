NBA Player Malik Beasley Arrested For Drug And Weapons Possession

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 26: Malik Beasley #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on against the Miami Heat during the second half at American Airlines Arena on February 26, 2020 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Timberwolves guard was taken into custody Saturday night.

Written by Nigel Roberts

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley was released from jail on Sunday (Sept. 27) after a Saturday (Sept. 27) night arrest for the possession of narcotics and receiving and/or concealing property.

Minnesota’s Plymouth Police Department said its officers responded to Beasley’s residence on a reported weapons offense, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

The individuals called the police said that they had stopped their car in front of a house and a suspect walked up to their vehicle, tapped on the vehicle window, pointed a gun at them and told them to get off of the property.
 

The responding officers said they established a perimeter to try and locate the suspect when they smelled marijuana.

A vehicle attempted to leave the property but was stopped by police. Three people in the car were detained and later released. A man, believed to be Beasley, was outside yelling at the officers and identified himself as the homeowner.

The police obtained a search warrant for the house and found narcotics and numerous guns, including one of which was confirmed as stolen. They took Beasley, 23, into custody.

“We are aware of the situation involving Malik Beasley and are in the process of gathering information at this time," the Wolves said in a statement.

Beasley averaged 20.7 points in 14 games with the Wolves this season. He will be a restricted free agent when the season ends.  

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

