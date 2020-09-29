Doc Rivers Steps Downs As Los Angeles Clippers Head Coach

Written by BET Staff

Following a disappointing NBA Western Conference semifinals earlier this month, Doc Rivers, head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers has stepped down from his position after leading the team for seven years. The NBA team blew a 3-1 series lead over the Denver Nuggets during the Western Conference semifinals earlier this month. In an official press release announced by the team on Monday (Sept. 28), chairman of the Clippers, Steve Ballmer confirmed that a “mutual decision” was made for Rivers to step down as head coach. RELATED: Heading into the NBA Finals, LeBron James Talks About Kobe’s ‘Mamba Mentality’ “Doc has been a terrific coach for the Clippers, an incredible ambassador, and a pillar of strength during tumultuous times. He won a heck of a lot of games and laid a foundation for this franchise,” he said. “I am immeasurably grateful to Doc for his commitment and contributions to the Clippers and the city of Los Angeles.”

According to the release, the 58-year-old is reportedly the most successful head coach in Clippers history with a record of 356 wins and 208 losses over seven seasons. As the Clippers coach, Rivers took the team to the playoffs six times, reaching the Western Conference semifinals in 2020, 2015 and 2014. Rivers opened up on his Twitter on Monday afternoon following the announcement, calling the end of the Clippers’ 2020 season “disappointing.”

“Thank you Clipper Nation for allowing me to be your coach and for all your support in helping make this a winning franchise,” Rivers said before later continuing. “Though it was a disappointing ending to our season, you are right there and I know what this team is capable of accomplishing with your support," he continued. "Thank you to all the players, coaches and staff for helping us get here. Most importantly, thank you to the fans. We went through a lot, and I am grateful for my time here.”