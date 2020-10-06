Kobe Bryant Signed Staples Center Basketball Floor Sells At Auction

of the Chicago Bulls of the Los Angeles Lakers during the game on November 19, 2009 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

This unique piece is one of the latest memorabilia items sold to top bidders.

A piece of the Staples Center floor, signed by the late Kobe Bryant sold this week in an auction for $631K. On behalf of a Heritage Auctions event, the unique piece of memorabilia was autographed  by the Los Angeles Lakers legend after his last professional game with the team on April 13, 2016. 

Both Bryant's jersey numbers, eight and 24, were painted on the Staples Center's hardwood floor during his iconic NBA career.  Following his game-winning effort against the Utah Jazz four years ago, Bryant  wrote his name inside the number eight on the court.

Somehow the greatest of the greats are able to author the perfect farewell. Ted Williams went yard in his final at-bat. Derek Jeter slapped a walk-off single. Peyton Manning hoisted the Lombardi Trophy. And Kobe Bryant supplied what was unquestionably the most thrilling performance of the Los Angeles Lakers' 2015-16 season on April 13, 2016, draining sixty points to power a stunning come-from-behind victory against the Utah Jazz in a game that was both technically meaningless and yet one of the most unforgettable in franchise history. Consisting of four panels each measuring four-by-eight-feet (48x96"), the colorful tribute to a departing hero is one of the most inspiring lots that Heritage has had the privilege to present to the collecting world. Though the number will never again appear upon a Lakers jersey, it lives forever in this commanding format, ready to be built into one lucky collector's personal court, or to serve as a massive wall display, or an inspirational public memorial (the "24" number from the same game is currently installed at the Los Angeles Lakers practice facility). Each of the four pieces bear holographic authentication stickers registered into the NBA and MeiGray database as numbers AM013808, AM013809, AM013810 and AM013811. Kobe applied a massive autograph to the numeral after the game, in bold black sharpie, before walking off the professional court forever. The seller will donate ten percent (10%) of his proceeds to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation. @mambamambacitasports October 3 Michael Jordan & Basketball Icons Sports Sale - No. 50034 #HeritageAuctions #HASports

According to the auction house, the life-size signature consists of four panels, each measuring four-by-eight feet, is “one of the most inspiring lots that Heritage has had the privilege to present to the collecting world.” 

CNN reports that the initial bidding for the unique piece started at $210K at the beginning of September and was only expected to reach $500K.

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

