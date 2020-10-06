Kobe Bryant Signed Staples Center Basketball Floor Sells At Auction

A piece of the Staples Center floor, signed by the late Kobe Bryant sold this week in an auction for $631K. On behalf of a Heritage Auctions event, the unique piece of memorabilia was autographed by the Los Angeles Lakers legend after his last professional game with the team on April 13, 2016.

Both Bryant's jersey numbers, eight and 24, were painted on the Staples Center's hardwood floor during his iconic NBA career. Following his game-winning effort against the Utah Jazz four years ago, Bryant wrote his name inside the number eight on the court.