Russell Westbrook Made An Incredible Gesture To Thank His ‘Bubble’ Housekeepers

While the NBA was able to restart during the coronavirus pandemic, it took a lot of people behind the scenes to make it happen.

The league concluded its regular season and most of the playoffs and is currently in the Finals, which means most teams have packed their bags and left the Orlando ‘bubble.’ That said, Russell Westbrook, whose Houston Rockets got bounced by the L.A. Lakers 4-1 in the second round, did a few incredibly nice things for the staff at the hotel where he was staying.

According to Dallas Morning News reporter Brad Townsend, the former NBA MVP left an $8,000 tip for the housekeepers at the Grand Floridian hotel. Not only that, Westbrook left his room “virtually spotless,” according to the news outlet.

Additionally, Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks said that she spoke to Westbrook who confirmed the generous deeds. “They took great care of us,” Westbrook told Rooks. “Took the time and energy to do their job at a high level. That was the right thing. I like to do the right thing.”

Westbrook and the Rockets stayed at the Disney World “bubble” complex from July 9 until September 13, the day following their exit from the playoffs. The housekeeping staff had additional cleaning responsibilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.