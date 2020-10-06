Russell Westbrook Made An Incredible Gesture To Thank His ‘Bubble’ Housekeepers

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 29: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Houston Rockets celebrates during the second half of the game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on February 29, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Rockets defeat the Celtics 111-110 in overtime. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Russell Westbrook Made An Incredible Gesture To Thank His ‘Bubble’ Housekeepers

The Houston Rockets player is a baller on the court and a gentleman off of it.

Published 21 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

While the NBA was able to restart during the coronavirus pandemic, it took a lot of people behind the scenes to make it happen.

The league concluded its regular season and most of the playoffs and is currently in the Finals,  which means most teams have packed their bags and left the Orlando ‘bubble.’ That said, Russell Westbrook, whose Houston Rockets got bounced by the L.A. Lakers 4-1 in the second round, did a few incredibly nice things for the staff at the hotel where he was staying.

According to Dallas Morning News reporter Brad Townsend, the former NBA MVP left an $8,000 tip for the housekeepers at the Grand Floridian hotel. Not only that, Westbrook left his room “virtually spotless,” according to the news outlet.

RELATED: Russell Westbrook Delivers Important Message After Testing Positive For The Coronavirus

Additionally, Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks said that she spoke to Westbrook who confirmed the generous deeds. “They took great care of us,” Westbrook told Rooks. “Took the time and energy to do their job at a high level. That was the right thing. I like to do the right thing.”

Westbrook and the Rockets stayed at the Disney World “bubble” complex from July 9 until September 13, the day following their exit from the playoffs. The housekeeping staff had additional cleaning responsibilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC