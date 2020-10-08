Los Angeles Lakers Change To ‘Black Mamba’ Uniforms For Game 5

Heading into Game 5 of the NBA finals on Friday (Oct. 9), the Los Angeles Lakers are close to winning their 17th NBA championship and in Black Mamba fashion. The talented basketball team will sport their “Black Mamba” uniforms styled by the late Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant, in his honor.

ESPN reports that the team was to initially wear their Black uniforms in Games 2 and 7 of the Finals, but with the Lakers leading the Miami Heat 3-1 in the best-of-seven series, the plans have changed.

Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, took to her Instagram story following the announcement to declare her approval for the uniform change, “Mamba and Mambacita jerseys approved for game 5,” she wrote on Wednesday (Oct. 7). “Let’s go Lakers.”

The Lakers are 4-0 this postseason when wearing the Kobe Bryant- Nike collaborated Black Mamba uniforms.

Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles in January.