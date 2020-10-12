Dak Prescott: Support Builds Up After Cowboys QB Suffers Devastating Injury

Written by Madison J. Gray

When Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was carted off the field in tears after dislocating his ankle in Sunday’s game against the NY Giants, most people watching -- whether Dallas fans or not -- cringed to see what is all but certainly a season-ending injury.



But the 27-year-old starter, one of the most well-respected in the NFL garnered massive support, from around the sports universe beginning with his fellow QB’s and including Super Bowl LIV champion Patrick Mahomes.

Big time Prayers up man @dak !!!! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 11, 2020

But Mahomes wasn’t the only one. From one Cowboys quarterback to another, three-time Super Bowl champ Troy Aikman was one of the loudest voices of the Cowboys Nation to chime in with well wishes.

Devastated for @dak - one of the truly great people in the NFL — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) October 11, 2020

Prescott twisted his foot in grotesque fashion during the third quarter after being tackled by the Giants’ Logan Ryan. The Cowboys went on to secure a win 37-34 thanks to a field goal.

With tears in his eyes after suffering what could be a career-altering injury, Dak Prescott still takes time to put his trust in God.



What a class act. Prayers for a full recovery. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8X66HfGNx1 — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) October 11, 2020

"It sucks. It sucks. I know we won. But it sucks to lose Dak, our leader," said Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott in a post-game press conference.



Others around the league echoed Elliott’s sentiment:

Praying for u @dak You have overcome all adversity to get this far and u will overcome this as well because you’re a Conqueror! #Truth #CoachPrime — Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) October 11, 2020

Absolutely gutted for Dak. — TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) October 11, 2020

Feel so bad for Dak. Just brutal. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 11, 2020

According to a Dallas Cowboys statement on their website, Prescott successfully underwent surgery and was expected to be released from the hospital on Monday (Oct. 12.), "He is an inspiration to everyone he touches. He has all of our love and support," said Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones. "And we have no doubt that he will return to the position of leadership and purpose that he brings to our team."