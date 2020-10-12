Dak Prescott: Support Builds Up After Cowboys QB Suffers Devastating Injury

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
When Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was carted off the field in tears after dislocating his ankle in Sunday’s game against the NY Giants, most people watching -- whether Dallas fans or not -- cringed to see what is all but certainly a season-ending injury.
But the 27-year-old starter, one of the most well-respected in the NFL garnered massive support, from around the sports universe beginning with his fellow QB’s and including Super Bowl LIV champion Patrick Mahomes.
But Mahomes wasn’t the only one. From one Cowboys quarterback to another, three-time Super Bowl champ Troy Aikman was one of the loudest voices of the Cowboys Nation to chime in with well wishes.
Prescott twisted his foot in grotesque fashion during the third quarter after being tackled by the Giants’ Logan Ryan. The Cowboys went on to secure a win 37-34 thanks to a field goal.
"It sucks. It sucks. I know we won. But it sucks to lose Dak, our leader," said Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott in a post-game press conference.
Others around the league echoed Elliott’s sentiment:
According to a Dallas Cowboys statement on their website, Prescott successfully underwent surgery and was expected to be released from the hospital on Monday (Oct. 12.),
"He is an inspiration to everyone he touches. He has all of our love and support," said Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones. "And we have no doubt that he will return to the position of leadership and purpose that he brings to our team."
Photo Credit: Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
days
COMMENTS