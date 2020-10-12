Dak Prescott: Support Builds Up After Cowboys QB Suffers Devastating Injury

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 11: Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is carted off the field after suffering a leg injury during the NFL game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys on October 11, 2020 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire)

Dak Prescott: Support Builds Up After Cowboys QB Suffers Devastating Injury

The popular quarterback dislocated his ankle, but the NFL and Cowboys nation have his back.

Published 13 hours ago

Written by Madison J. Gray

When Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was carted off the field in tears after dislocating his ankle in Sunday’s game against the NY Giants, most people watching -- whether Dallas fans or not -- cringed to see what is all but certainly a season-ending injury.

But the 27-year-old starter, one of the most well-respected in the NFL garnered massive support, from around the sports universe beginning with his fellow QB’s and including Super Bowl LIV champion Patrick Mahomes.

But Mahomes wasn’t the only one. From one Cowboys quarterback to another, three-time Super Bowl champ Troy Aikman was one of the loudest voices of the Cowboys Nation to chime in with well wishes.

Prescott twisted his foot in grotesque fashion during the third quarter after being tackled by the Giants’ Logan Ryan. The Cowboys went on to secure a win 37-34 thanks to a field goal.

"It sucks. It sucks. I know we won. But it sucks to lose Dak, our leader," said Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott in a post-game press conference.

Others around the league echoed Elliott’s sentiment:

According to a Dallas Cowboys statement on their website, Prescott successfully underwent surgery and was expected to be released from the hospital on Monday (Oct. 12.), 

"He is an inspiration to everyone he touches. He has all of our love and support," said Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones. "And we have no doubt that he will return to the position of leadership and purpose that he brings to our team."

Photo Credit: Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC