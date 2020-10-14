Lakers’ Avery Bradley And His Wife Donate Over $30,000 In Supplies To WNBA Bubble

Lakers guard Avery Bradley just participated in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 17th NBA Championship, but even riding the wave of that incredible win, he’s still thinking of others. Earlier in October, the Seattle Storm won their fourth WNBA Championship, sweeping the Las Vegas Aces. Now, we’re learning that Bradley assisted in the continuation of the WNBA season.

RELATED: After Lakers Win NBA Finals Vanessa Bryant Posts Message For Kobe and Gianna

According to Forbes, Bradley and his wife, in coordination with the WNBPA, donated more than $30,000 to get players the necessary supplies for their families while inside the bubble.

“Working with the WNBA and the league's players association, Avery and Ashley ended up donating more than $30,000 in supplies to help the players, with an emphasis on the league's working moms in the bubble,” the report reads. “Bradley asked for a list of items the players might need to make their off the court experience just a little bit better and delivered.”