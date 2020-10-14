Lakers’ Avery Bradley And His Wife Donate Over $30,000 In Supplies To WNBA Bubble

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MARCH 01: Avery Bradley #11 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at the Smoothie King Center on March 01, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Seattle Storm recently won their fourth WNBA Championship.

Published 23 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Lakers guard Avery Bradley just participated in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 17th NBA Championship, but even riding the wave of that incredible win, he’s still thinking of others. Earlier in October, the Seattle Storm won their fourth WNBA Championship, sweeping the Las Vegas Aces. Now, we’re learning that Bradley assisted in the continuation of the WNBA season.

According to Forbes, Bradley and his wife, in coordination with the WNBPA, donated more than $30,000 to get players the necessary supplies for their families while inside the bubble.

“Working with the WNBA and the league's players association, Avery and Ashley ended up donating more than $30,000 in supplies to help the players, with an emphasis on the league's working moms in the bubble,” the report reads. “Bradley asked for a list of items the players might need to make their off the court experience just a little bit better and delivered.”

 

Photo: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

