Lucky Girl: LeBron James Gifts 5-Year Old Daughter With Epic Playhouse

LeBron James is already teaching his 5-year-old daughter Zhuri about homeownership in a way that only a superstar NBA player would. In an adorable Instagram Stories video, James says, "So this is outside the house, and then this little girl has the nerve to have her own house. Are you doing school from your crib? Your house looks just like the big house."



The playhouse certainly does. It has a play kitchen, a learning area, purple couch with pink cushions and big enough for the 6’9 Laker to at least bend in as he asks if he can sit down inside from behind the camera.

The playhouse was reportedly an early birthday gift for Zhuri who will turn six on Oct. 22.

See the video below:

