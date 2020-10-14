Lucky Girl: LeBron James Gifts 5-Year Old Daughter With Epic Playhouse

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 18: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up before the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on December 18, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matteo Marchi/Getty Images)

Lucky Girl: LeBron James Gifts 5-Year Old Daughter With Epic Playhouse

Zhuri James received an incredible early birthday gift from her daddy.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

LeBron James is already teaching his 5-year-old daughter Zhuri about homeownership in a way that only a superstar NBA player would. In an adorable Instagram Stories video, James says, "So this is outside the house, and then this little girl has the nerve to have her own house. Are you doing school from your crib? Your house looks just like the big house."

The playhouse certainly does. It has a play kitchen, a learning area, purple couch with pink cushions and big enough for the 6’9 Laker to at least bend in as he asks if he can sit down inside from behind the camera. 

The playhouse was reportedly an early birthday gift for Zhuri who will turn six on Oct. 22.

See the video below:

RELATED: LeBron James’ Doc On His School Is The Inspiration We All Need Right Now

James certainly knows something about luxurious homes. According to the Los Angeles Times, the 35-year-old recently purchased a mansion in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for $36.75 million. According to The Real Deal, the home is described as a “13,000-square-foot property, which sits on a 2.5-acre plot and boasts seven fireplaces, a pool house with two baths, lighted tennis court, and screening room.”

Despite this being the third property owned by the James family in California, little Zhuri already knows it doesn’t come without hard work. According to PEOPLE, Zhuri is about to launch a new collection for kids under the Janie and Jack fashion line called, Janie and Jack x Harlem's Fashion Row, which will include various pieces from designers of color. 

 

(Photo by Matteo Marchi/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC