Lucky Girl: LeBron James Gifts 5-Year Old Daughter With Epic Playhouse

LeBron James is already teaching his 5-year-old daughter Zhuri about homeownership in a way that only a superstar NBA player would. In an adorable Instagram Stories video, James says, "So this is outside the house, and then this little girl has the nerve to have her own house. Are you doing school from your crib? Your house looks just like the big house."
The playhouse certainly does. It has a play kitchen, a learning area, purple couch with pink cushions and big enough for the 6’9 Laker to at least bend in as he asks if he can sit down inside from behind the camera.
The playhouse was reportedly an early birthday gift for Zhuri who will turn six on Oct. 22.
See the video below:
James certainly knows something about luxurious homes. According to the Los Angeles Times, the 35-year-old recently purchased a mansion in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for $36.75 million. According to The Real Deal, the home is described as a “13,000-square-foot property, which sits on a 2.5-acre plot and boasts seven fireplaces, a pool house with two baths, lighted tennis court, and screening room.”
Despite this being the third property owned by the James family in California, little Zhuri already knows it doesn’t come without hard work. According to PEOPLE, Zhuri is about to launch a new collection for kids under the Janie and Jack fashion line called, Janie and Jack x Harlem's Fashion Row, which will include various pieces from designers of color.
(Photo by Matteo Marchi/Getty Images)
