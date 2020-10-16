Why LeBron James Is Watching Michael Jordan’s ‘Last Dance’ Documentary

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Even though LeBron James just won his fourth NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers, the MVP has already started prepping for the next season. James posted a photo to his Instagram Story sharing that he was watching Michael Jordan’s docuseries "The Last Dance."
"Back at it doing my homework," the star athlete wrote. The Lakers defeated the Miami Heat on Sunday (Oct. 11), 106 to 93, in the NBA Finals.
James has previously commented about his respect for the Chicago Bulls legend, saying he is his "inspiration" and "superhero" when the ESPN docuseries aired in May. "I love the greats and would have loved to play with them all during their runs because I am a historian of the game but I also would die to compete vs every single one of them too," he said during an episode of the Uninterrupted.
(Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
