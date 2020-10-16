Why LeBron James Is Watching Michael Jordan’s ‘Last Dance’ Documentary

Even though LeBron James just won his fourth NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers, the MVP has already started prepping for the next season. James posted a photo to his Instagram Story sharing that he was watching Michael Jordan’s docuseries "The Last Dance."

"Back at it doing my homework," the star athlete wrote. The Lakers defeated the Miami Heat on Sunday (Oct. 11), 106 to 93, in the NBA Finals.

RELATED: After Lakers Win NBA Finals Vanessa Bryant Posts Message For Kobe and Gianna