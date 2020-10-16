Dwyane Wade Hilariously Photobombs A Couple's Engagement

If you are a couple celebrating your engagement, Dwyane Wade photobombing has to be a sign of goodluck. According to the Miami Herald, Dwyane Wade was walking down California’s Rosewood Miramar Beach and saw Ryan Basch propose to Katie Ryan.

The moment was caught on camera with Ryan writing on Instagram, “When @dwyanewade happens to be taking a sunset stroll on the beach and walks by mid-proposal.”

