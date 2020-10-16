Dwyane Wade Hilariously Photobombs A Couple's Engagement

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
If you are a couple celebrating your engagement, Dwyane Wade photobombing has to be a sign of goodluck. According to the Miami Herald, Dwyane Wade was walking down California’s Rosewood Miramar Beach and saw Ryan Basch propose to Katie Ryan.
The moment was caught on camera with Ryan writing on Instagram, “When @dwyanewade happens to be taking a sunset stroll on the beach and walks by mid-proposal.”
RELATED: Zaya Wade Speaks Out About Identifying As Female
See below:
Wade also took a photo with the couple, writing in his Instagram stories, "It was so dope to witness you guys love!"
They all made such a connection that Ryan and Katie invited the former NBA player and his wife Gabrielle Union to their wedding.
Big congrats to the happy couple.
(David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
