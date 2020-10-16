Dwyane Wade Hilariously Photobombs A Couple's Engagement

Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade speaks to the media after his ceremony for his jersey retirement at halftime as the Heat host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, Fla. (David Santiago/Miami Herald/TNS)

Dwyane Wade Hilariously Photobombs A Couple's Engagement

The cute moment was posted on Instagram.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

If you are a couple celebrating your engagement, Dwyane Wade photobombing has to be a sign of goodluck. According to the Miami Herald, Dwyane Wade was walking down California’s Rosewood Miramar Beach and saw Ryan Basch propose to Katie Ryan. 

The moment was caught on camera with Ryan writing on Instagram, “When @dwyanewade happens to be taking a sunset stroll on the beach and walks by mid-proposal.”

RELATED: Zaya Wade Speaks Out About Identifying As Female

See below: 

Wade also took a photo with the couple, writing in his Instagram stories, "It was so dope to witness you guys love!"

They all made such a connection that Ryan and Katie invited the former NBA player and his wife Gabrielle Union to their wedding.

Big congrats to the happy couple.

(David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC