LeBron James Reportedly Buys Epic Mansion In Beverly Hills

This is the NBA's third home in California.

Published 9 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

LeBron James reportedly just purchased his third home in California. According to the Los Angeles Times, the 35-year-old purchased a mansion in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for $36.75 million. According to The Real Deal, the home is described as a “13,000-square-foot property, which sits on a 2.5-acre plot and boasts seven fireplaces, a pool house with two baths, lighted tennis court, and screening room.”

The mansion was owned by Lee Phillip Bell, the co-creator of the soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful. She passed away earlier this year.

Here is an photo of the home:

The James family owns two other homes in the Brentwood neighborhood for $23 million and $21 million each. James is also using his money for good. Back in June, Bloomberg reported that James and his longtime friend and business partner, Maverick Carter, received a $100 million investment to grow their media empire.

Their current platform includes UNINTERRUPTED, film and television production company SpringHill Entertainment and brand and culture agency the Robot Company. The three companies will be combined to create a new entity called SpringHill Company, which will "aim to give a voice to Black creators and consumers who’ve been pandered to, ignored, or underserved, according to LeBron James

