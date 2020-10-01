LeBron James Reportedly Buys Epic Mansion In Beverly Hills

LeBron James reportedly just purchased his third home in California. According to the Los Angeles Times, the 35-year-old purchased a mansion in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for $36.75 million. According to The Real Deal, the home is described as a “13,000-square-foot property, which sits on a 2.5-acre plot and boasts seven fireplaces, a pool house with two baths, lighted tennis court, and screening room.”

The mansion was owned by Lee Phillip Bell, the co-creator of the soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful. She passed away earlier this year.



RELATED: LeBron James’ Doc On His School Is The Inspiration We All Need Right Now

Here is an photo of the home: