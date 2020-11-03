LeBron James Officially Endorses Joe Biden And Kamala Harris After Trump Insult

“One more day. Please,” he wrote. “We need EVERYTHING to change and it all starts tomorrow.”

The NBA legend, who has consistently been vocal about the stakes of the election and the importance of voting, but hasn’t officially endorsed a candidate, took to his Instagram account and posted a picture of Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris .

While James had previously stopped short of officially endorsing Biden and Harris, but his support for their candidacy was never really in question. “I mean, what’s known don’t even need to be said,” he replied when Yahoo! Sports asked him who he will be voting for in November.

The IG post comes just hours after Donald Trump called out LeBron during a campaign stop in Pennsylvania.

Trump, who also attacked Lady Gaga and Bon Jovi during the same rant, said he felt bad for James, claimed the NBA’s ratings were down and then once again claimed that players kneeling in protest during the national anthem is disrespecting the flag.

A chant then subsequently broke out among his supporters: “LeBron James sucks! LeBron James sucks!”

James’ More Than A Vote initiative has helped many people across the country get registered to vote. He’s also recruited countless stars in the sports world to help him out — including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., among others.