Russell Wilson Spends $1 Million A Year On Recovery For His Body

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is sharing that he is very serious about his health and why he invests big bucks to stay in top shape. Appearing on “The Bill Simmons Podcast” on Oct. 15, the 31-year-old revealed the prices that come with maintaining his professional-level physique.

"I probably spend a million if not more a year just on recovery," Wilson said.

The star athlete explains that he has been committed to staying physically fit for close to five years and has a full-time performance team. There’s even a trainer who travels alongside him, a physical therapist, massage therapist and two chefs.