LeBron James Demands Justice For The Murder Of His Friend’s Sister

The shocking killing of an Ohio woman is hitting close to home for NBA champion LeBron James. And now the Los Angeles Lakers MVP is demanding that her killers are found and justice is served.

On Wednesday (Nov. 4), the 35-year-old shared on his Twitter the devastating news about the murder of Erica Weems, the sisters of his close friend Brandon Weems. James had often referred to Brandon as his “younger brother,” and they had been close since high school, the Michigan Live reports.

“AKRON OHIO!! My brother’s sister was murdered this past weekend in her home! My brother family need answers to why and by whom,” James tweeted.

