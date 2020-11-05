LeBron James Demands Justice For The Murder Of His Friend’s Sister

LeBron James

“My city I need y’all to go to work.”

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

The shocking killing of an Ohio woman is hitting close to home for NBA champion LeBron James. And now the Los Angeles Lakers MVP is demanding that her killers are found and justice is served. 

On Wednesday (Nov. 4), the 35-year-old shared on his Twitter the devastating news about the murder of Erica Weems, the sisters of his close friend Brandon Weems. James had often referred to Brandon as his “younger brother,” and they had been close since high school, the Michigan Live reports. 

“AKRON OHIO!! My brother’s sister was murdered this past weekend in her home! My brother family need answers to why and by whom,” James tweeted. 

“My city I need y’all to go to work and find out who did this awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel! #Justice4EricaWeems,” he continued.

View this post on Instagram

To my beautiful sister...We were just talking about celebrating your birthday and now I can’t believe you are gone!! Taken from me, the family, and your friends way too soon!! You were truly our moms child. You had such a kind heart and a warm soul. So open to care for... help..and love whoever crossed your path. You recently just found your “glow” and it looked amazing on you!! I was so proud of you and happy that you finally found peace and happiness in your life. Why would anyone want to do this to you?? I’m so angry sad and heartbroken. My life will never be the same without you!! But I’m happy you and mom are back together! Watch over us from up there and I promise we got you down here!! Love you forever and always!!💙💙💙💙💙#JusticeForEricka #10/23

A post shared by Brandon Weems (@brandonweems10) on

According to News 5 Cleveland, the family of Ericka Weems found her dead in her bedroom on Monday (Nov. 2). The Summit County Medical Examiner ruled her death a homicide saying that the 37-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The news outlet reports that Ericka worked as a daycare provider. 

"She just loved and cared about everybody. She had the biggest heart," Brandon Weems said. "I’m going to miss her dearly."

No suspects have been arrested in her death, and authorities say that the investigation is ongoing.

Summit County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Ericka Weems' killer. Anyone with information can call 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO at 274637. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

