Charles Barkley Pledges Another $1 Million Gift Dedicated To HBCU

Charles Barkley is once again pledging a million dollars to an HBCU.

During a recent interview with V103’s Big Tigger in Atlanta, the retired NBA legend and Hall of Famer announced that this time around he is choosing Tuskegee University for his next big donation.

The endowment is through Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Change presented by Turner Sports. The premier golf event, that boasts stellar athletes in competition, seeks to raise awareness about the benefits of HBCUs and their illustrious programs.

RELATED: Charles Barkley Says NBA Fans Don’t Want To See ‘A Bunch Of Rich People’ Talking Politics

The Match will air on Turner Network Television (TNT), Friday, November 27, at 3 p.m. EST with exclusive content available on Bleacher Report.

“We are excited to learn that Mr. Barkley made it a priority to support Tuskegee University,” Dr. Charlotte Morris, interim president, stated. “His philanthropy will play a crucial role in advancing the university’s strategic goals.”

This marks the fifth major donation Barkley has made to a Historically Black College and University. Earlier this year, he pledged $1 million to Miles College. In 2016, Barkley pledged $1 million to both Alabama A&M in Huntsville and Clark Atlanta University and in 2017 he pledged $1 million to Morehouse College in Atlanta.