Former NFL Linebacker Demario Davis' Daughter Is Cancer-Free

Former Jets linebacker Demario Davis recently revealed that his one-year-old daughter Carly-Faith Davis is now cancer free after fighting Retinoblastoma for several months.

Back in May, Carly-Faith was diagnosed with the form of eye cancer, which is rare and mostly affects young children. However, after treatments and a custom prosthetic eye, she is in remission.



Demario Davis, 31, told TMZ, “I’m a person that just never try to take anything for granted and to know what she’s been through, even to the point of having to lose her eye, but her body is free of cancer.”

RELATED: Super Bowl Gospel 2020: 7 Sanctified Quotes From Your Favorite NFL Stars To Keep Your Spirits Lifted

He is also hoping Carly-Faith’s story can inspire others, “We’re able to use her story and bring awareness to a lot of families that probably wouldn’t of known about it if it wasn’t for us going through it.”

See the TMZ interview below: