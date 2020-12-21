Watch LaMelo Ball Dish Some Incredible Assists In Final Preseason Game

LaMelo Ball was one of the most talked about prospects going into the 2020 NBA Draft and his performance over the weekend against the Orlando Magic could be a precursor of what’s to come when the NBA regular season starts Tuesday night (December 22).

The Hornets rookie had an incredible highlight reel of assists, something he was known for when he played overseas prior to being drafted third overall by Charlotte.

The first dynamic dime came in the second quarter when Ball drove through the lane before whipping a backward pass to Cody Zeller, who drained an open three-pointer.