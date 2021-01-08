Seth Curry Tests Positive For COVID-19: Report

Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

According to ESPN NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, the team learned of the news at the start of their game against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night (January 7).

ESPN also reports that the entire Sixers team spent the night in New York as they commenced contract tracing.

Curry played in Wednesday night’s game with the Sixers as they took on the Washington Wizards, which raised the number of how many people may have been exposed to the virus if Curry caught it prior to Thursday.

Teammate Joel Embiid, who was near Curry for much of the last few days, is reportedly self quarantining until he’s certain he didn’t contract the virus.

It isn’t clear at this time how the 76ers are planning to play their upcoming schedule. They’re scheduled to take on the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.