Seth Curry Tests Positive For COVID-19: Report

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 15: Seth Curry #31 of the Philadelphia 76ers passes the ball during the second quarter against the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center on December 15, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The 76ers guard learned of his condition during a game.

Published 1 week ago

Written by Paul Meara

Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

According to ESPN NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, the team learned of the news at the start of their game against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night (January 7).

ESPN also reports that the entire Sixers team spent the night in New York as they commenced contract tracing.

Curry played in Wednesday night’s game with the Sixers as they took on the Washington Wizards, which raised the number of how many people may have been exposed to the virus if Curry caught it prior to Thursday.

Teammate Joel Embiid, who was near Curry for much of the last few days, is reportedly self quarantining until he’s certain he didn’t contract the virus.

It isn’t clear at this time how the 76ers are planning to play their upcoming schedule. They’re scheduled to take on the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

