NFL Player Gifts Playoff Tickets To Man Wrongfully Jailed For 27 years

Buffalo Bills running back, Taiwan Jones, has gifted a pair of playoff tickets to a man who was wrongfully imprisoned for 27 years.

Valentino Dixon, 51, a longtime fan of the Bills and artist was exonerated and released after 27 years at the Attica Correctional Facility. Dixon was released from prison in September 2018.

ESPN reports that Jones first was informed of Dixon’s story at the start of the 2020 NFL season.

RELATED: Philadelphia To Pay $9.8M After Black Man Spent 28 Years In Prison Due To Wrongful Conviction

"I was already kind of emotional just with everything going on in the world," Jones said. "I was reaching out to different organizations within Buffalo to see what I could do to make a difference. When I first read his story, man, it was touching and heartbreaking. I definitely wanted to do something for him.”