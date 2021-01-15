Karl-Anthony Towns Posts Devastating Message About Testing Positive For COVID-19

Karl-Anthony Towns is revealing that he contracted COVID-19.

Via his social media, the Minnesota Timberwolves star said he received the positive test prior to Friday evening’s (January 15) game against the Memphis Grizzlies, which has now been postponed.

"I pray every day that this nightmare of a virus will subside and I beg everyone to continue to take it seriously by taking all of the necessary precautions," Towns wrote in his IG post. "We cannot stop the spread of this virus alone, it must be a group effort by all of us."

Towns says he will immediately isolate and follow COVID protocols.

Last year, the NBA star lost his mother to complications from Covid-19, as well as his uncle and five other members of his family. His father contracted the virus, too, but recovered.

"It breaks my heart that my family, and particularly my father and sister continue to suffer from the anxiety that comes along with this diagnosis as we know all too well what the end result could be," Towns said. "To my niece and nephew, Jolani and Max, I promise you I will not end up in a box next to grandma and I will beat this."