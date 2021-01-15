Trending:

Kyrie Irving To Sit Out Orlando Magic Game After NBA-Ordered Quarantine

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 03: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during warmups before the game against the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center on January 03, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Brooklyn Nets star has lost nearly $1M for violating the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Published 2 days ago

Written by Paul Meara

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving is slated to lose $900,000 for violating the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

According to ESPN, the league announced Friday morning (January 15) that they’re fining the All-Star $50,000 for violating coronavirus safety protocols after an investigation into videos that surfaced of him at a family birthday party that circulated on social media earlier this week.

Irving will also reportedly forfeit his salary for the two games he missed during his five-day quarantine, which ends Saturday, totalling $816,898.

Saturday’s game against the Orlando Magic will mark the sixth consecutive game Irving has missed this season. Unlike the previous five, Irving is out due to health and safety protocols. Previously he was listed as out for personal reasons.

The videos that surfaced on social media revealed a smiling Irving, who was maskless, dancing and standing next to his sister, Asia, while she blew out candles during the birthday celebration. The NBA's health and safety protocols prohibit players from going places where there are gatherings of 15 or more people.

League protocols state that players who fail to comply with these safety rules are subject to warnings, fines or suspensions.

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

