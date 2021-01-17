Family Of Maryland Football Player Reach $3.5 Million Settlement

The family of University of Maryland offensive lineman Jordan McNair, who died of heatstroke during a team workout in 2018, has reached a $3.5 million settlement with the school.

Details of the settlement were revealed Friday (Jan. 15) when a meeting agenda was posted for the Maryland Board of Public Works on Jan. 27, when the agreement is expected to be approved, CBS reports.

Jordan’s parents, Marty McNair and Tonya Wilson, issued a joint statement after reaching the agreement, according to ESPN.

“This has been a long and painful fight, but we will attempt to find closure even though this is a wound that will never, ever fully heal,” they said.