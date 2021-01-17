LeBron James Strikes Deal With Pepsi After 18 Years With Coca-Cola

LeBron James’ longstanding endorsement deal with the Coca-Cola company has come to an end after 18 years, reports say.

The 2020 NBA MVP signed with the brand in 2003 before his professional basketball career took off with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He quickly rose to the top as one of the brand’s most prominent endorsers for Sprite and Powerade, according to CBS Sports.

James, a member of the L.A. Lakers, will reportedly sign a new endorsement deal with Pepsi, the official beverage partner of the NBA, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst confirms. He is expected to promote the Mountain Dew brand.