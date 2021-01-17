Trending:

LeBron James Strikes Deal With Pepsi After 18 Years With Coca-Cola

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 19: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers participates in warmups prior to a game prior to a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on December 19, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

LeBron James Strikes Deal With Pepsi After 18 Years With Coca-Cola

The NBA MVP will reportedly be the new face of Pepsi’s Mountain Dew.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

LeBron James longstanding endorsement deal with the Coca-Cola company has come to an end after 18 years, reports say. 

The 2020 NBA MVP signed with the brand in 2003 before his professional basketball career took off with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He quickly rose to the top as one of the brand’s most prominent endorsers for Sprite and Powerade, according to CBS Sports.

James, a member of the L.A. Lakers, will reportedly sign a new endorsement deal with Pepsi, the official beverage partner of the NBA, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst confirms. He is expected to promote the Mountain Dew brand.

RELATED: Watch LeBron James’ Insane Look-Away Three-Pointer That Had The Bench Going Crazy

His deal with Coke expired in 2020, ending one of his longest professional relationships. It is worth noting that James signed a lifetime contract with Nike in 2015 worth more than a reported $1 billion. The Upper Deck brand has also partnered with James for his entire basketball career. 

Details of the Pepsi deal have not yet been made public. But Forbes reports that James is one of the league’s top earners, raking in an estimated $50 million per year in endorsements.

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in news

Inauguration Day

January 20, 2021

0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC