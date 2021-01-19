Nets’ Kyrie Irving Gifted George Floyd’s Family A New Home

Kyrie Irving, one of dozens of NBA players who have been vocal about police violence faced by Black people nationwide, reportedly purchased a home for George Floyd’s family.

Stephen Jackson, a former NBA star who was close with Floyd before he was killed last May, said on The Rematch podcast that the Brooklyn Nets point guard made the gesture. But that is not all the Floyd family has received in the wake of his death. Additionally, Jackson also says celebrities have been giving them much in response to their loss.

“[Floyd’s daughter Gianna is] getting so much love from not just us, but from people all around the world who are showing support,” Jackson said on the podcast. “I’m just continuing to do what I said I was going to do; I said I was going to be my brother’s keeper and take care of his daughter and make sure that her next days are her best days. I had a lot of my friends — Kyrie Irving bought them a house. Lil Wayne’s manager bought them a Mercedes-Benz. Barbra Streisand gave them stock in Disney.

“I think God has definitely blessed her,” he added. “Right now she’s doing the best she’s ever done; she’s happy. We’re just waiting for all this trial stuff to get out of the way, where she don’t have to keep reliving the situation and she can go about living her life and being happy.”

This is just one of philanthropic endeavors Kyrie has recently been involved in. Last July, he committed $1.5 million to WNBA players who decided to skip the 2020 season. He was also involved in producing a TV special about Breonna Taylor and paid off the tuition for nine HBCU students.

Listen to the full podcast featuring Jackson below.